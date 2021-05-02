Guwahati: The BJP got a huge mandate in the last assembly election in Assam winning 60 seats. Its alliance with the AGP and the BPF together won 86 seats. Najrul Hoque Gogoi of the AIUDF won the seat in the last assembly polls in Dhubri. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Dhubri are Dr Debamoy Sanyal (BJP), Nazrul Hoque (AIUDF), Azad Ali Sheikh (AJP), Tahabil Alom Sarkar (JDU) and Dewan Habibur Rahman (SUCIC).