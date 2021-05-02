Guwahati: This constituency seat went to polls in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 held on March 27. The counting of votes for the Dibrugarh Assembly Election will begin at 8 am and the results will be announced by the evening of May 2, Sunday. The key candidates to watch out for this constituency are Prasanta Phukan of BJP who is contesting against Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog of Congress. At present, the constituency is held by Prasanta Phukan who won the 2016 Assembly Election by defeating Congress’ Chandra Kanta Barua with a margin of 27374 votes. In 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dibrugarh Assembly Constituency was recorded as 81 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Tezpur Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am

Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding Dibrugarh Assembly constituency: Also Read - Gauhati East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will BJP's Siddhartha Bhattacharya Win the Seat for Second Time?