Guwahati: The Dispur Assembly constituency went to polls in the last phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on April 6 and the counting of votes are set to begin at 8 am on Sunday, May 2. The initial trends for which candidate is leading and who is trailing will likely be known by 10 am, however, the final results can only be expected by the evening. In the 2021 Dispur Assembly elections, the key candidates contesting are BJP's Atul Bora and Congress party's Manjit Mahanta. Located in Assam's Kamrup district, this constituency seat is currently held by Atul Bora who won in the 2016 Assembly election by defeating Akon Bora of Congress by a margin of 47% percent votes. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,57,638 registered voters.

Dispur Assembly constituency of Assam's Kamrup district: