Guwahati: The BJP got a huge mandate in the last assembly election in Assam winning 60 seats. Its alliance with the AGP and the BPF together won 86 seats. Durga Bhumij of the Congress won the seat in the last assembly polls in Doom Dooma.

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Doom Dooma are: Durga Bhumij (INC), Rupesh Gowala (BJP), Rajesh Kishan (PJP) and Suresh Bhumij (AJP).