Duliajan Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Duliajan Assembly constituency is an industrial town under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam that went for voting on 27 March 2021 in a single phase. Duliajan is primarily known for the oil industry, especially Oil India Limited, one of the biggest oil companies in the country. In the 2016 Assam Assembly Election, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Terash Gowalla won the Duliajan constituency seat by a margin of 15% beating Indian National Congress candidate Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi by 17,086 votes. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has named its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the party's candidate for the Duliajan Assembly constituency in eastern Assam. In the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Duliajan Assembly segment was led by the BJP.

Key candidates contesting this year from Duliajan constituency — Terash Gowalla of BJP, Dhruba Gogoi of Congress and Lurinjyoti Gogoi of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.