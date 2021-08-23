Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Kokrajhar at 1:13 pm on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology. The official bulletin said that Assam was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4 on Monday afternoon. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.13 pm, having its epicentre at Kokrajhar in west Assam, at a depth of 10 km.Also Read - Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,941; Injured Now At 9,900

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-08-2021, 13:13:22 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 90.04, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kokrajhar, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eXel2cvDZJ pic.twitter.com/EvpUXGGWZZ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 23, 2021

The place of occurrence was 90 km north of Tura in Meghalaya, it said. No loss of life or property has been reported in any of the tremors. However, people in the districts of western Assam and northern West Bengal ran out of their homes in panic.

A strong 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the Northeast on April 28. As the northeast region lies in the high seismic zone, hence it is prone to earthquakes.

(With Inputs from PTI)