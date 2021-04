Guwahati: The Election Comission on Saturday relaxed its 48-hour campaigning ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours. With this, the Assam minister can now campaign on the last day before the last phase of the polling on 6th. Also Read - Video: PM Modi Halts Speech, Asks His Medical Team to Check BJP Worker Who Fainted During Rally in Assam's Tamulpur