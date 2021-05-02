Guwahati: The Gauhati East Assembly constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Assam that went to polls in the third phase of polling on April 6. The counting of votes for this constituency will begin at 8 am and results will be announced by the evening. In the 2021 Gauhati East Assembly elections, the main candidates are Siddhartha Bhattacharya of BJP who is contesting against Ashima Bardoloi of Congress. Located in Kamrup district, this constituency seat is currently held by Siddhartha Bhattacharya himself who won in the 2016 Assam Assembly polls, by defeating Congress’ Bobbeeta Sharma. In 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Gauhati East Assembly Constituency was recorded as 75 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Dibrugarh Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am

