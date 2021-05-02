Guwahati: Located in Assam’s Kamrup metro district, the Gauhati West Vidhan Sabha Constituency went to polls in the third phase of state Assembly Elections on April 6. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and the winner will be announced by the evening on Sunday, May 2. The key candidates to watch out for in this Assembly Election are Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami and AGP’s Ramendra Narayan Kalita. In 2016 Assembly Elections, the seat was won by AGP’s Ramendra Narayan Kalita who defeated Dr. Jury Sharma Bordoloi from Indian National Congress with a margin of 89,910 votes. In 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Gauhati West Assembly Constituency was recorded as 81 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Pursurah, West Bengal Election Result LIVE Updates: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

