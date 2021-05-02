Guwahati: The Golaghat Assembly constituency in Golaghat district of Assam went to polls in the first phase of the state Assembly Elections 2021 on March 27 and the counting of votes will be done on Sunday, May 2. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening today. The key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Golaghat constituency are Ajanta Neog of BJP, Bitupan Saikia of Congress and Reena Saikia of AJP. In 2016, the seat was won by Ajanta Neog of Indian National Congress, who beat Bitupan Saikia from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5213 votes. In 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Golaghat Assembly Constituency was recorded as 84 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Barhampur Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am

