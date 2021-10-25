Guwahati: We all know, specially dog owners, that separation with you canine could be painful specially when you cannot adieu your pet properly. Keeping that sentiment in mind, a Guwahati based NGO ‘Just Be Friendly’ has come up with a project for the burial of dogs in the outskirt of the City.

As per the report, the NGO has come up with the dog burial project at the Mairakuchi area in the outskirts of Guwahati. The NGO claimed that the burial sites had been projected in a land of two bighas.

The project titled JIRAW (JBF Integrated Care and Resource Centre for Animal) will provide a peaceful eco-friendly burial service with a minimum donation with the provision for engraving on the memorial wall for remembrance.

Pick up facility is also available with Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area.

The project will also have a facility for birth control operations mainly for stray dogs to control their population in the city.

According to JBF Public Relations Officer Gangotri Borgohain, the NGO will have to spend approximately Rs 1000 on a weely basis, for further maintenance of the ground.

Till now, around 10 dogs have been cremated and memorial columns have been built in the dog cemetery to give these pooch the dignified farewell they deserve.