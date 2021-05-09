Guwahati: The suspense is over as Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the new Assam chief minister. The decision was taken on Sunday after a BJP legislative party meeting in the eastern state. Earlier today, Sarbananda Sonowal submitted his resignation to Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi. Also Read - Will Himanta Sarma Outplay Sonowal to Become Assam CM? Crucial Decision Today

Himanta Biswa Sarma, a popular face in Assam, was for long speculated to take place of Sonowal this term. Sarma, who jumped ship from Congress just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has been waiting ever since for the party to make him the Chief Minister.

More details to follow…