Guwahati: Located in Assam’s Goalpara district, voting in the Jaleshwar Assembly constituency was held in the final phase of the Assam Assembly election and the results will be announced today, May 2. Jaleshwar Constituency is a part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency and the key candidates contesting from this constituency in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections are Indian National Congress’ (INC) Aftab Uddin Mollah and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Osman Goni and Rashidul Haque of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) along with many other independent candidates. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,37,108 registered voters and the voter turnout was 93.58 percent. In 2016, AIUDF’s Sadab Uddin Ahmed, won with 56,003 votes, against Aftab Uddin Mollah, who netted 49,403 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates. Also Read - Katigorah Assembly Constituency Result LIVE: Will AIUDF Return to Power?