Jalukbari Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Jalukbari Assembly constituency falls under the Kamrup Metro district, located in the Lower Assam region of Assam that went to polls in the third phase on April 6, 2021. It is a part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. Jalukbari Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of Assam state assembly, in northeast India. The Jalukbari Assembly Constituency of Assam state is currently held by state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP. This time, the Congress has pitted party heavyweight Ramen Chandra Borthakur to challenge the rival five-time MLA. In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Sarma beat Niren Deka of Congress and got 76.62 per cent of the votes. In 2011, Sarma had won the seat defeating Prodyut Kumar Bora of BJP by a landslide margin of 77,403 votes. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from the Jalukbari constituency are — Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP, Ramen Chandra Borthakur of Congress and Hemanta Kumar Shut of RD. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT