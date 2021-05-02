Guwahati: The Jorhat Assembly constituency went to polls in the first phase of the Assam Assembly Elections held on March 27 and the counting of the votes will begin shortly at 8 am. The initial trends are likely to start coming in by 10 am, however, the final results will be out in the evening on Sunday, May 2. The key candidates contesting from the Jorhat Assembly constituency are BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami and Congress’ Rana Goswami along with many other Independent candidates. In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the constituency seat was won by Hitendra Nath Goswami, who won the seat by defeating Rana Goswami from Indian National Congress with a margin of 13638 votes. In the previous Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Jorhat Assembly Constituency was recorded as 80 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - West Bengal Khardaha Election Result 2021 LIVE: Who Will be Voters’ Choice? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

Stay tuned to India.com to get LIVE updates regarding the Jorhat Assembly Election Result: Also Read - Dibrugarh Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am