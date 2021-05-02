Guwahati: Located in Assam’s Karimganj district, this Assembly constituency falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency and the counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am. Karimganj North constituency went to polls in the second phase of the Assam Assembly election on April 1 and the results for the same will be announced today, May 2. The key candidates of the 2021 Karimganj North Assembly elections, are BJP’s Dr Manash Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of Congress. This time a close battle is expected to emerge in the Karimganj North Assembly that Congress’ Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won by a thin margin against Mission Ranjan Das of BJP in the 2016 Assembly election. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 171,548 registered voters. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Sibsagar Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates about the Karimganj North Assembly Constituency Result Also Read - Karaikudi Election Result LIVE: S Mangudi or H Raja? Counting Begins At 8 AM