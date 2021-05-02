Assam Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Karimganj North Vidhan Sabha seat in Assam begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Karimganj North elections will be declared in the evening. Karimganj North went to polls on April 1. Also Read - Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Counting of Votes

In 2016, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of Congress won this seat by defeating Ranjan Das of BJP.

In 2021 Karimganj North elections, Dr Manish Dar of BJP is contesting against sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of Congress.

The winner for Karimganj North assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who’s leading, who’s trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Karimganj North seat.

Karimganj North Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly