Guwahati: The Karimganj South Assembly Constituency of Assam went to polls in the second phase of the state Assembly elections on April 1 and the counting of vote for the seat will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. In the 2021 Karimganj South Assembly elections, the key candidates to watch out for are Assam Gana Parishad's (AGP) Aziz Ahmed Khan contesting against Congress' Siddeque Ahmed. At present, the constituency seat is held by Aziz Ahmed Khan who won on an AIUDF ticket won with 58,060 votes defeating Siddeque Ahmed. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,60,670 registered voters and the voter turnout was 79.94 percent.

