Katigorah Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Katigorah Assembly constituency falls under the Cachar district of Assam that went to polls on 1 April 2021, in the second phase. It is located in the Barak Valley region and is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. The voter turnout in Katigorah in the previous Assembly election was 84.31 per cent. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Amar Chand Jain of BJP won the constituency seat defeating Khalil Uddin Mazumder of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) by a margin of 8,808 votes. In 2011, AIUDF's Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya had won against Congress candidate Anwarul Haque from the Katigorah seat by a margin of 6,142 votes. On the other hand, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress was heading the Katigorah segment of the Silchar Parliamentary constituency. In 2014 too, Congress (INC) led the Lok Sabha segment.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Katigorah constituency — Gautam Roy of BJP, Khalil Uddin Mazumder of Congress, Madhan Babu Sinha of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.