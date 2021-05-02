Guwahati: The vote counting for the the Kokrajhar East (ST) Assembly Constituency is set to begin at 8 am and the final results will be announced by the evening today, May 2. Located in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, this constituency went to polls in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other assembly seats on April 6. The key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from the Kokrajhar East (ST) constituency are UPPL’s Lawrence Islary and Pramila Rani Brahma of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). This is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and at present this constituency is held by Pramila Rani Brahma who won the seat beating Pratibha Brahma, an Independent candidate by a margin of 40,091 votes in the 2016 Assembly election. In the previous Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,446 registered voters and the total percentage of voters in the Kokrajhar East Assembly Constituency was recorded at 84 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT

