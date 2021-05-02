Guwahati: The Kokrajhar West Assembly constituency went to polls in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on April 6 and the counting of votes for the seat will begin at 8 am on Sunday, May 2. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates to watch out for this constituency seat are Manaranjan Brahma of UPPL, Rabiram Narzary of BPF. At present, the Kokrajhar West constituency seat is held by Rabiram Narzary who by beating Dahit Chandra Brahma of AIUDF by a margin of 17,340 votes in the 2016 Assam Assembly elections. In the previous Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 159,579 registered voters, and the total vote percentage recorded was at 88 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Barhampur Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am

