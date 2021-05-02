Lakhipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Lakhipur Assembly constituency is a part of the Cachar district of Assam that went for voting on 6 April 2021. It is a part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency in the Barak Valley region. The ancient town of Lakhipur is one of the few constituencies where the Congress retained its hold amid a BJP sweep in Assam. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Rajdeep Goala of Indian National Congress (INC) won the constituency seat by a margin of 24,367 votes, defeating Thoiba Singha of BJP. In 2011, Congress candidate Dinesh Prasad Goala had outperformed Reena Singh of BJP by a margin of 30,078 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP took over the Lakhipur segment from Congress which had won the 2014 parliamentary polls. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Lakhipur constituency — Kaushik Rai of BJP, Mukesh Pandey of Congress and Alimuddin Mazumdar of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.