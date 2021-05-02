Majuli Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Majuli Assembly Constituency is a river island in Majuli district of Assam that went to polls in the first phase on March 27, 2021. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the Upper Assam region. One of the most crucial seats, Majuli constituency is reserved under the category of Scheduled Tribe with 1,14,572 electorates, out of which 59,363 male and 55,209 are females. The high-profile seat is the one from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal won the 2016 elections by a margin of 20% defeating two-time Congress MLA Rajib Lochan Pegu by 18,923 votes. This year too, Senior BJPs’ Sonowal is pitted against Congress’ Pegu, along with the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Sishudhar Doley. Meanwhile, the segment under the Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency was headed by BJP in 2019 as well as the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 assembly elections from Majuli (ST) Constituency — Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP, Rajib Lochan Pegu of Congress, Sishudhar Doley of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT