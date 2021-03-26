New Delhi: The state of Assam is all set to cast its ballot tomorrow i.e. 27th March. Before the first phase of polling, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who also represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, urged the people to vote for a government that will bring in development and growth. Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021: 47 Constituencies Gear up For First Phase of Polls Amid COVID-19

“The people of Assam had enabled me to serve the country — five years as the finance minister and 10 years as the prime minister. The day has come when you exercise your franchise and I ask you to vote wisely,” Singh said. Also Read - Sitharaman Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Puducherry Assembly Elections

“It was late Tarun Gogoi who brought Assam out of insurgency and took it towards development. However, now, the society is again being divided on religious, cultural and language and basic rights are being denied,” he added. Also Read - Assam Phase 1 Elections 2021: Voting Date, Schedule, Constituency Seat List, Key Candidates– All You Need to Know

Under the leadership of late Shri Tarun Gogoi, Assam made a new beginning towards peace & development. However it is now facing a serious set-back, society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture & language, rights of people being denied.: Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/fTAJCQazqD — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2021

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party both in Centre and State, Manmohan Singh said that there is an environment of tension and fear in the country. “Rise in prices of fuel and LPG is making life hell for the aam aadmi (common man) and the poor are getting poorer,” Singh added.

Reiterating that Assam needs to get back to the path of peace and development, Singh asked the people to vote for a government that upholds the Constitution and works for people without differentiating them. “The Assam Congress is committed to protecting the people of Assam and ensure the well-being of all communities. Its manifesto has promises that are real. I am certain that the five promises made by our party will help Assam grow,” he said.

Many senior Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Sushmita Dev took to Twitter and shared the post.