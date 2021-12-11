Guwahati: What do Maradona, Dubai, and Assam have been in common – A watch. A stolen luxury watch that belonged to late Argentine footballer Diego Maradona was recovered in Assam. The stolen heritage watch of Argentinian football player Maradona was tracked down by Assam Police in coordination with the Dubai Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. One accused, Wazid Hussein, has been arrested in Assam’s Sibsagar in connection to the incident and a further probe is underway.Also Read - Assam Cabinet Gives Nod To Increase Tenure Of Seats Reserved For Women In Local Bodies

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam Police coordinated with Dubai Police through Indian federal law enforcement agencies to recover the Hublot watch of Maradona.

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "In an act of international cooperation, Assam Police has coordinated with Dubai Police through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, on Twitter, said,"A costly Hublot watch… Maradona… Dubai… Assam Police Looks like random words, don't they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and

@assampolice.”

The Assam Police said that the recovered watch belonged to Maradona and it was stored in Dubai along with his other belongings in a safe. The accused had fled to Assam after stealing Maradona’s luxury watch. “The watch belonged to the legendary Football player himself, which was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe,” DGP Mahanta said.

Assam Police arrested the accused at 4 am on Saturday morning from his residence in Sivasagar, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said. “As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him,” The Assam DGP said.