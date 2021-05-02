Naharkatia Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Naharkatia Assembly constituency is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region that went for voting on 27 March 2021 in a single phase. The town is an economic hub due to its petroleum and gas reserves. The Naharkatia Assembly Constituency of Assam state is currently held by Naren Sonowal (Botali) of AGP. In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Naren Sonowal had unseated five-time Congress MLA Pranatee Phukan by 46.75 per cent or 14,397 votes. In the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Naharkatia segment was headed by the BJP as per 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary election results. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting this year from Naharkatia constituency — Taranga Gogoi of BJP, Pranatee Phukan of Congress and Lurinjyoti Gogoi of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.