Only Formals And Traditional Attire; No Jeans, T-Shirts Allowed In New Dress Code For Assam Teachers

As per an official notification issued by the Assam government, teachers who do not comply with the newly-introduced dress code will not be allowed to attend their duties.

New Delhi: Teachers in Assam will not be allowed to attend duties if they are dressed in casual clothes such as jeans, t-shirts, among others, as the state government on Monday issued a notification announcing a new dress code for teachers employed in higher educational institutes in the state.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of the Higher Education Department are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large,” the notification reads.

“Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace,” it adds.

As per the notification, male teachers should not wear casual attire such as a polo t-shirt, and denim jeans, among others, to work and instead “appropriate” formal attire, such as formal shirts, trousers, dhoti, and pyjamas should be worn.

For female teachers, the “recommended” dress code is a “decent” salwar suit/ saree/ mekhela-chador and other traditional attire and not casual attire such as t-shirts, jeans, and leggings, among others.

“Both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy,” the notification further reads, adding that the teachers of both sexes are to avoid party dresses even if they are traditional in nature.

The move comes months after the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam barred teachers in state-run schools from wearing western clothing like jeans and t-shirts while on duty.

