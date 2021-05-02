Patharkandi Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Patharkandi Assembly constituency is a township located in the Karimganj district of Assam that went for voting on 1 April 2021 in the second phase of elections. It is a part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency in the Barak Valley region. About 90 per cent of all residents in Patharkandi are Bengalis who speak the Sylheti dialect. It is situated along the banks of Longai river and is a major corridor to Tripura. In the 2016 Assembly elections, BJP’s Krishnendu Paul outperformed Debendra Kumar Sinha of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) by a margin of 9,268 votes. In 2011, Monilal Gowala of INC had secured victory against defeating Kartik Sena Sinha of AIUDF by a margin of 3,224 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP steered the Patharkandi segment, beating Congress which had won the segment in the 2014 parliamentary polls. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Patharkandi constituency — Krishnendu Paul of BJP, Sachin Sahoo of Congress and Humayun Kabir of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT