Home

Assam

‘Those In Power After Independence Were Ashamed Of Own Culture’: PM Modi

‘Those In Power After Independence Were Ashamed Of Own Culture’: PM Modi

‘Those In Power After Independence Were Ashamed Of Own Culture’: PM Modi

‘Those In Power After Independence Were Ashamed Of Own Culture’: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress by saying that those in power after the Independence could not understand the importance of the places of worship, and were ashamed of their own culture and history.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Assam News on India.com.