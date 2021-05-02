Assam Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for Sadiya Vidhan Sabha seat in Assam begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Sadiya elections will be declared in the evening. Sadiya went to polls on March 27. In 2016, Bolin Chetia of BJP won the Sadiya seat by defeating Birinchi Neog of Congress. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results LIVE News And Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT

In 2021 Sadiya elections, Lakhin Chandra Chetia of Congress is contesting against sitting MLA Bolin Chetia of BJP.

The winner for Sadiya assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who's leading, who's trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Sadiya seat.

Follow ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION LIVE UPDATES here

Check the FULL LIST OF WINNERS OF ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 here

Sadiya Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly