Guwahati: The voting in Sarukhetri Assembly constituency of Assam was held in the third and final phase of the state assembly election along with 39 other seats on April 6 and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am today, May 2. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the final results for the constituency will be out by today evening. Sarukhetri constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district and falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 Sarukhetri Assembly elections, the key candidates to watch out for are Minakshi Rahman of the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Kalpana Patowary of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,75,332 registered voters, of which 92,077 were male, 83,255 female and voters of the third gender. In the 2016 Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency Seat election, Jakir Hussain Sikdar of the Congress party became the MLA with 70062 votes and Chittaranjan Barman of the AGP party was the runner up with 45815 total votes.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates about the Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency: