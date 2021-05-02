Guwahati: The BJP got a huge mandate in the last assembly election in Assam winning 60 seats. Its alliance with the AGP and the BPF together won 86 seats. Pranab Kumar Gogoi of the Congress won the seat in the last assembly polls in Sibsagar . Also Read - Karimganj North Assembly Constituency Result LIVE: Close Battle Expected to Emerge Between BJP and Congress, Vote Count Begins at 8 am

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Sibsagar are Ajit Hazarika (NCP), Subhramitra Gogoi (INC), Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP) and Akhil Gogoi (IND). Also Read - Doom Dooma Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Also Read - Titabar Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM