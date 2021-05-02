Guwahati: The vote counting for the Silchar Assembly constituency in Assam is set to begin at 8 am. Located in the state’s Cachar district, voting for this constituency was held in the second phase of the Assam Assembly election on April 1 and the results will be announced by the evening of May 2. In the 2021 Silchar Assembly elections, the key candidates to watch out for are BJP’s Dipayan Chakraborty who is contesting against Tamal Kanti Banik of the Congress party. At present, the constituency is held by BJP’s Dilip Kumar Paul who won the seat in the 2016 Assembly election by beating Congress’ Bithika Dev. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,08,866 registered voters and the voter turnout in the previous Assembly election was 74.97 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Dhubri Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

