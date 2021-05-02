Assam Assembly Election 2021: Counting of votes for Sipajhar Vidhan Sabha seat in Assam begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Sipajhar elections will be declared in the evening. Sipajhar went to polls on April 1. Also Read - Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Counting of Votes

In 2016, Binanda Kumar Saikia of BJP won the Sipajhar seat by defeating Dr Zoii Nath Sarmah of Congress.

In 2021 Sipajhar elections, Paramananda Rajbongshi of BJP is contesting against Kuldip Barua of Congress.

The winner for Sipajhar assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who’s leading, who’s trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Sipajhar seat.

Sipajhar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly