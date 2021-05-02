Guwahati: Located in Sonitpur district, this constituency went to polls in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 held on March 27. The counting of the votes for the Tezpur Assembly Constituency will begin at 8 am and the trends of winners and losers will start coming in shortly by 10 am. However, the final results will only be declared on completion of vote counting by the evening on Sunday, May 2. The key candidates to look out for in this constituency are Congress’ Anuj Kumar Mech and AGP’s Prithviraj Rabha. In 2016, this constituency was won by the Asom Gana Parisad candidate Brindaban Goswami. He defeated Congress’ Hiranya Bhuyan by a margin of 34663 votes. In 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Tezpur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 82 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Dibrugarh Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am

