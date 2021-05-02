Guwahati: The Tinsuka Vidhan Sabha Constituency went to polls in the first phase of the Assam Assembly Election on March 27 and the counting of vote is all set to begin at 8 am. The results for the Tinsukia Assembly Election will be announced by the evening of May 2, Sunday. Sanjoy Kishan of BJP, Hira Devi Choudhary of RJD, Samsher Singh of AJP are the key candidates contesting from Tinsukia constituency in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. At present, the constituency seat is being led by BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan who won by defeating Congress’ Rajaendra Prasad Singh in the 2016 state Assembly Election. In 2016, the total percentage of voters in Tinsukia Assembly Constituency was recorded as 80 percent. For more updates on Assam Assembly Elections LIVE updates, Click HERE Also Read - Cooch Behar Uttar (West Bengal) Election Result LIVE Updates: Who Will Win This Seat? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

