Udarbond Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Udarbond Assembly constituency falls under the Cachar district of Assam that went to polls on 1 April 2021, in the second phase. It is located in the Barak Valley region and is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. The little tehsil, situated on the bank of Madhura river, is one of the few historical sites in the region and is a place of religious attraction. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Mihir Kanti Shome of BJP won the constituency seat beating Congress candidate Ajit Singh by a margin of 8,606 votes. In 2011, Ajit Singh had won the Udarbond seat against BJP's Surendra Prasad Sinha by a massive margin of 44,435 votes. Meanwhile, the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the segment was won by the BJP. In 2014, Congress (INC) led the Lok Sabha segment.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Udarbond constituency — Mihir Kanti Shome of BJP, Ajit Singh of Congress, Aimul Haque Lashkar of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.