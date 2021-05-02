Patacharkuchi Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Patacharkuchi seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam that went to polls on April 6, 2021. Patacharkuchi is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly in India. Patacharkuchi forms part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Pabindra Deka won the Patacharkuchi constituency seat by a margin of 50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sailen Kalita by 51,976 votes. Pabindra Deka gained a massive hold in the region winning 16 seats in 2016, as opposed to five in the previous election. In 2011, BJP candidate Manoranjan Das had secured victory defeating the AGP’s Pabindra Deka. Also Read - Kokrajhar East Assembly Election Result LIVE: Vote Count Begins at 8 am, Will Pramila Rani Brahma Win the Seat Again?

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from the Patacharkuchi constituency are — Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP, Santanu Sarma of Congress and Pabindra Deka of AJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.