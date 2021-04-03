Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday halted his speech and directed the team of PMP doctors that was accompanying him to check on an elderly BJP worker who fainted due to dehydration while standing in the audience. Notably, the Prime Minister was addressing a rally in the Tamulpur district of poll-bound Assam when the BJP worker Hari Charan Das fell ill. “PMO medical team, please help the man in the audience who seems to need water. Please help him immediately”, PM Modi can be heard saying in the video which is going viral on social media. As per official protocol, the Prime Minister is always accompanied by a four-member team of medical experts— a critical care specialist, a physician, a paramedic, and a surgeon. Also Read - Assam EVM Row: EC Must Take Punitive Action as Per Law Against Culprits, Says Amit Shah

Watch the video here: Also Read - Centre Calls COVID Situation In 11 States/UTs 'Matter of Serious Concern', Urges Authorities To Take Appropriate Action

Also Read - BJP Candidate Krishnendu Paul Denies Allegation of Stealing EVM, Says Driver Simply Helped Polling Officials

Later in a tweet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informed that the man’s condition is stable. “Pausing in the middle of his speech at Tamulpur in Assam, PM Modi promptly directed the team of PMO doctors to give immediate assistance to an old-aged person, Shri Hari Charan Das, in the rally who was apparently dehydrated. He has been attended to and is stable now”, the BJP tweeted.

Meanwhile, at the rally, PM Modi made a fervent appeal to militants in Assam who have not surrendered yet to return to the mainstream as they are needed to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’. He said people of the state have rejected violence for development, peace, unity and stability.

The NDA government, he asserted, formulated policies that are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society. “It’s unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal,” Modi said, attacking the Congress over long years of violence in the state.

“The NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of society with our mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. This game of secularism and communalism has hurt the nation a lot,” he added.

During the last five years, the “double engine” NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in “double benefit” for Assam, PM added.