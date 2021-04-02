Guwahati: Hours after the second phase of election was over in Assam, a fresh violence broke out in Karimganj area on Thursday after locals found polling officials transporting an EVM in a vehicle belonging to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul. As per reports, the EVM was found in the Mahindra Bolero, which is registered in the name of Paul’s kin. Soon after the locals found the EVM in the car, they attacked the SUV and its occupants. Notably, the EVM was being transported to the strong room after voting was concluded in the constituency. Also Read - West Bengal Registers 80.43 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Assam Records 73.03 As Voting For 2nd Phase Ends

Even though the Election Commission initiated disciplinary action against the polling officials, the preliminary report sent by the District Election Officer stated that the polling party was unaware that the vehicle in which they were travelling belonged to the BJP MLA. Also Read - Sporadic Violence Marks 1st Phase of Polls in West Bengal; Peaceful Voting in Assam So Far | Key Points

As per reports, the presiding officer of the polling booth at Indira MV School at Ratabari constituency and other members of the polling party were going to the strong room when their car broke down and they failed to establish communication with election officials and took a lift from a passing car. However, the vehicle in which they took lift belonged to Patharkandi MLA, who is a candidate in the assembly election. Also Read - Assembly Polls Phase 1 Voting: EVM Snag at Multiple Booths in Assam, 10 TMC MPs to Meet EC Today | 10 Points

In the report, the District Election Officer said that the seal of the EVM was found intact. However, the EC officials wait for further report on the matter.

The whole episode led to tension in the area after the vehicle with the EVM was intercepted by locals. Later, the locals attacked the vehicle and the occupants with bamboo poles and sticks. Security forces who reached the spot were also attacked with stones. After that the police fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised questions over the management of EVM in poll-bound states. Priyanka also demanded the Election Commission to address the complaints and called for re-evaluation of the use of EVMs.

Targeting the BJP, the Congress leader said the Election Commission should act decisively on such complaints.

“Every time there is an election video of private vehicles caught transporting EVM’s show up. Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common: 1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. 2. The videos are taken as one off incidents and dismissed as aberrations. 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers,” she said in a tweet.

In the second phase of elections, 39 assembly seats went to polls in Assam on Thursday. A voter turnout of 73.03 per cent was recorded till 6 PM.