Finding a soulmate is a task that requires a great deal of patience and luck. Sometimes, people fall in love at the first sight while some others take months or years to acknowledge their feelings. What we all have in similarity is that we all want to feel loved and accepted. We asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava how Vastu can help in finding love and give

As per Vastu, every emotion that appears inside you is generated by the energy emitted through the 16 zones or directions of your home. These zones, in turn, are governed by the five elements – Earth, Fire, Water, Air and Sky. Each direction is assigned an element and each element has a relationship with other elements. Wrong elements in the wrong direction cause dissonance in life and the right element in the right direction causes harmony and energy of attraction. As per Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, the southwest direction is the direction for love and relationships and the northwest is the direction for attraction. To implement these cures, you can stand at the centre of the house and find the directions with the help of a magnetic compass.

These Vastu tips will help depending on your current relationship status – single, in a relationship, or in marriage.

For singles looking for a partner in life

Place a double happiness symbol or a painting of peony flowers on the southwest wall of your home or room.

Alternatively, you can place a pair of mandarin ducks or a pair of swans as a figurine next to your bed.

Place a figurine of cupid in between the north and northwest of your room.

If your southwest wall is painted in hues of blue, change the colour to cream or off-white as blue hampers the flow of love.

Make sure there are no “single identity” decorative items in the room, such as a single rabbit or alone duck or a single teddy bear. They should be kept in pairs which are symbolic of love.

For married couples wanting to boost their relationship

Family photographs and albums play a major role in defining the quality of relationships and the best direction to place them in the southwest of the house. Make sure your family photographs and photos of your loved ones are always dust-free; any dirty picture symbolizes dusty relationships.

The direction between North and Northwest is the direction of attraction. you can place a sculpture of a pair of white horses here. This way you can enjoy the highest levels of intimacy with your spouse.

Try and keep fresh flowers in your bedroom and study. Flowers like roses, hibiscus, and lilies symbolise love and fertility. Incorporate candles and fairy lights in the romantic corner of your home aka the southwest.

The positioning of mirrors is very important in a bedroom. Mirrors facing the bed should be strictly avoided. It may lead to marital discord.

Use soft colours for your bed sheets, curtains, and cushions in the bedroom. A small amount of red can be added to enhance the passion in your love life.

Deities and photographs of departed souls should be strictly avoided in the bedroom.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava reveals that Vastu is a language of symbols. What we communicate to the universe is what we attract in life. So following these do’s and don’ts will ensure you communicate all that is conducive to harmonious love life.

