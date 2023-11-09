Home

4 Zodiac Signs Which Are Goddess Lakshmi’s Favourite And Will Benefit Big This Diwali 2023

Diwali is all about love and light and one has to please Goddess Lakshmi to invite this love and light into your life. Here are those 4 zodiac signs which are going to be absolute favourites of Goddess Lakshmi this season.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant and joyous celebrations in Hindu culture. It is a time when families come together to light lamps, exchange gifts, and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. While everyone hopes for prosperity, it is believed that some zodiac signs are more favoured by Goddess Laxmi than others.

In Diwali 2023, four zodiac signs – Aries, Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius – are believed to be the favourites of Goddess Laxmi, especially this year.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Known for their dynamic and ambitious nature, Aries people possess a strong sense of determination and are not afraid to take any sort of risk. These qualities make them natural leaders in their chosen fields. This year, Aries individuals have a special place in the heart of Goddess Laxmi. Their courage and hard work are likely to be rewarded with financial success and abundance. It is an excellent time for Aries to start new ventures, invest wisely, and focus on their financial goals. Offering prayers to Goddess Laxmi and lighting a diya (lamp) with devotion can enhance their prospects for prosperity.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Geminis natives are widely recognized for their adaptability and communication skills. They are quick-witted and have the ability to seize opportunities when they come. In Diwali 2023, the twins of the zodiac are poised to receive the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. Their ability to network, negotiate, and make sound financial decisions will open doors to financial growth and stability. It is advisable for Geminis to engage in positive affirmations, express gratitude, and light a diya during the Diwali celebrations to amplify their connection with the goddess of wealth.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Talking about the Virgos, they are familiar with possessing traits that speak volumes for their sincerity, attention to detail, and concrete work ethic. They are practical and methodical, making them adept at managing finances and investments. This Diwali, Goddess Laxmi is likely to shine her light upon Virgos, rewarding them for their dedication and discipline. Virgos are encouraged to review their financial plans, make thoughtful investments, and set realistic goals for wealth accumulation. Lighting a diya and reciting sacred mantras during Diwali will help Virgos harness the blessings of Goddess Laxmi.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Sagittarius individuals are known for their optimism and adventurous spirit. They have a knack for taking calculated risks, which can lead to financial gain. In Diwali 2023, Sagittarians are favoured by Goddess Laxmi, who appreciates their positive outlook and ability to attract opportunities. This is an ideal time for Sagittarius individuals to embark on new financial endeavours, explore investment options, and expand their horizons. Lighting a diya in the spirit of gratitude and offering sincere prayers to Goddess Laxmi will further enhance their connection with the goddess of wealth.

