Vastu for Washroom: Wondering where your toilets and bathroom should be located or how can you change certain things as per Vastu. Here, we list simple tips for bathrooms and toilets.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Keep Health Problems at Bay

As per Dr. Aarti Dahiya, ‘’Vastu is very essential to bring happiness, peacefulness, increasing the financial status, positivity, get along with each other in the family. According to the angle of Vastu, everything has to be positioned, be it a living room, bedroom, washroom, dining room.” Also Read - Vastu For Home Interiors: 5 Important Tips to Reinforce Positive Vibes in Your Kid's Bedroom

Dr. Dahiya lists easy Vastu tips for your washroom:

When a person goes to the washroom, the ambiance should be brimming with a soothing fragrance and live plants, lemon essential oil diffuser can be placed as a remedial to fresh your mind from negativity in the morning and it helps to think positivity with a live attitude with the help of live plants for a day.

The mirror should be placed in the East or North-East direction and as a remedy, a small spotlight light on it can be placed.

Water closet should be placed on the North-South axis for bringing financial stability in your life as a remedy you can place a water-filled bucket in this direction.

Water tap should be in northeast or northwest for better liquidity flow as a remedy, an artificial waterfall can be placed for the same.

The floor slopes should be towards North or East for getting more opportunities in life or as a remedy one small mirror on this wall can be placed.

(Dr Aarti Dahiya has chosen her path to grow her career before 13 years as an Astrologer, Vastu Expert, Psychic Healer, Western Astrology, Mental Health Advisor, and many more.) Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home: 7 Vastu Purifying Rituals to Remove Negativity And Welcome Positive Energy Into Your Place