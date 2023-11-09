Home

5 Most Important Things to do Before Diwali For Success And Prosperity in Family

5 Most Important Things to do Before Diwali For Success And Prosperity in Family

Diwali festivities have begun and now is the time to prepare yourself and your beautiful house for the big Lakshmi Pujan. Here are a few important things that you should take care before as per astrological significance.

Diwali 2023: As the festival of light Diwali approaches, it’s not just about the bright lamps and colourful rangolis but also about ushering success and prosperity into our lives. Before you get ready to celebrate this auspicious occasion, there are certain time-honoured rituals that can attract positive energy and blessings.

Here are five things you can do to welcome success and prosperity this Diwali:

Illuminate your house with Lamps:

The significance of lighting lamps during Diwali goes beyond mere decoration. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and ignorance. Lighting diyas or oil lamps signifies the dispelling of negativity and the invitation of positive energies. As the sun sets, kindle these lamps in and around your home to usher in warmth, joy, and optimism. The light not only brightens your physical space but also symbolically banishes negativity, creating a conducive environment for success and prosperity.

Sprinkle Saltwater:

Preparing a saltwater solution and sprinkling it in the corners of your home is an ancient practice believed to purify the atmosphere. Saltwater is considered to absorb negative energies and cleanse the environment. Before Diwali, take a moment to mix rock salt or sea salt in water and spray it in the corners of your house, especially the areas that are less frequented. This simple act is said to create a shield against negative influences, allowing positivity to thrive.

Prepare for Lakshmi Puja:

Diwali is synonymous with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Preparing for Lakshmi Puja involves not only setting up the altar but also cleaning and decorating the puja space. Start by decluttering the area where you plan to perform the puja. Create an inviting space by adorning it with flowers, auspicious symbols, and beautifully lit lamps. This preparation is more than just a physical arrangement; it sets the stage for inviting the blessings of prosperity into your home.

Clean the Northern Direction:

According to Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture, the northern direction is associated with the flow of positive energy and wealth. Before Diwali, it’s advisable to focus on cleaning this specific area of your home. Ensure that it is clutter-free and well-organized. Sweep, mop, and dust this zone, paying attention to the details. A clean and harmonious northern area is believed to facilitate the flow of positive energy, inviting success and prosperity into your life.

Replace Dry Flowers with Fresh Ones:

Fresh flowers hold a special significance in Hindu traditions and rituals. Before Diwali, replace any dried flowers in your home with fresh ones. Whether adorning your puja space or placed decoratively around your house, fresh flowers symbolize new beginnings and the beauty of life. Their fragrance and vibrant colours uplift the ambience, spreading positivity and harmony.

