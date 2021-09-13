There are two lines we read in many love stories and everyone is familiar with childhood, that is, teenager and adulthood period of the life. These lines are ‘Old is Gold’ and ‘Love is in the Air. These two lines are resolute and in sync with each other. In the old days, love was really like gold that consisted of trust, loyalty, understanding, commitment. But in today’s lifestyle instead of “loyalty, understanding, trust”, “disloyalty, misunderstanding, distrust, suspect, doubt” take place and the couples get distanced from each other. Even in marriages also, it happens. The numbers of divorces or separations have increased from the old days.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 13, Monday: Check Out Astrological Prediction For Aries, Libra, Cancer And Other Zodiac Signs

As per Dr Aarti Dahiya, astrologer and relationship expert, "Astrology is a part of science that's why zodiac signs, sunshine, moonshine take place which is related to planets. To be happy in married life and love life, you should choose your partner according to the zodiac signs, it helps to make your love life perfect"

Dr Aarti Dahiya explains which Zodiac Signs are ‘Made for each other’.

Leo and Sagittarius

The people whose Zodiac signs are Leo and Sagittarius, their inspiration, love, commitment are potent and they feel proud for each other for their insights and motivation for each other. They are the star of their personality which creates conflict at times, but the traits of their behaviour make their relationship stronger. Their profound love falls in the limelight of fervour for each other

Aries and Gemini

The people who have Aries and Gemini Zodiac signs, they are carrying similar characteristics but opposite to each other. Aries has delightful personality which encourages Gemini to lead a social life to make his/her life partner glad to get along with others. They both take pleasure in experiencing new things, and their love makes them adventurous of doing exciting things together which makes their love well-built

Cancer and libra

Cancerians and Librans are each other’s soul mates. Cancerians are very perceptive and emotional and Librans are just the right blend of romance and emotional immovability. They are concerned for each other as they have the parallel goal of having a steady and loyal relationship and family

Capricorn and Taurus

Capricorns are faithful to their agenda and plans. They are deeply pledged and obligated to their work and they are in seek of someone who can understand their ambitions. The nature of Taurus is very comparable to Capricorns; they aim for comfort and are well to manage their professional and personal life as well. Without any doubt, these two signs formulate a good pair since they both aim to achieve unwavering and secure relationships

Scorpio and Leo

Scorpion and a Leo can achieve everything they set in their minds, no matter if the matter is cruel. Their persistent passion and foremost personalities, their arrogance and emotional ignorance, can make a healthy relationship in long run.

(Dr Aarti Dahiya has chosen her path to grow her career before 13 years as an Astrologer, Vastu Expert, Psychic Healer, Relationship Expert, Western Astrology, Mental Health Advisor, and many more.)