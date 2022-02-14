LOVE is a word of four letters which gives power, trust, contentment, happiness, joy and many more. Love has become the common word in communication like I love my Dog, I love to eat Chinese food, I love to travel with friends or I love solo trip and more on. The renowned Astrologer from Delhi Dr Aarti Dahiya, works out on the problems of others in many ways like Numerology, Tarot Card Reading, Western Astrology, Reiki, Making horoscope chart and so on. As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, Dr Aarti Dahiya explains on love for the couples. The most important thing is true love should be there in two people.Also Read - Krishna Shroff Wants Her Partner to Take Her to a Private Island on a Romantic Date - Valentine's Day Special

Dr Aarti Dahiya says ‘’ After an age when children whether it is a boy or a girl get to know about love they start dreaming that someone special will come in his or her life who will show true love, care, respect, honesty, belief, trust, pleasure, enjoyment. Love is ‘’ Long –lasting Original Valuable Emotions’’. In short we call it ‘Love’. True love bestows an extraordinary and special feeling which helps to understand each other with love’’. True love comes in a mystic way in life. Those people who are in true love, whose heart beats for each other, who wants good and happiness for each other even in old age whose heart is full of love for each other , who is determined to love there partners wholeheartedly whatever the matter is and whatever the situation they are the luckiest persons in the world of love. If there is any problems, adversity, obstacles come who stands against those together as a fighter this is pure love. Also Read - Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Best SMS, Wishes, WhatsApp, Images And Facebook Messages to Send Your Loved One

According to zodiac signs Dr Aarti Dahiya elucidates that which Zodiac signs people will have a greatest and excellent Valentine’s Day celebration. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her First Valentine's Day Plans With Karan Kundrra - Watch Video