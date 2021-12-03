As we inch close to the year 2022, one of the first questions or thought that arise in everyone’s mind is that ‘Will I be financially sound this year?’ Being financial sounds is one of the most important elements in today’s time. Dr Aarti Dahiya, who has placed her position as a well-known astrologer by her intellect of exertion to make people blissful and joyful on working out their troubles and to lead their lives with a trouble-free life along with happiness, here she explains about 5 zodiac signs, whose economic status will be good in the year of 2022 by planetary movements.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 3, Friday: Taurus Should Avoid Getting into Legal Trouble, Libra Should Take Care of Their Finances

Leo Horoscope 2022

The Leo Horoscope 2022 will see the Sun, the Lord of this Zodiac sign transiting in the 5th house at the start of the year to give a long-awaited boost to your financial health. Your children's health will also benefit due to transit of Mars during January and March. This will particularly help those who have issues of chronic nature. Leo Career horoscope 2022 and profession will see unprecedented achievement when Mars will be in 6th house from your sign in February. Leos can expect good tidings from unexpected quarters during April due to the planetary transit of Rahu in Aries. This year, In November-December, you may go through some difficult times with your family due to mounting tensions in relationships, as per Leo's yearly horoscope. This year some troublesome health ailments such as swelling in the eyes, blurred vision or headache can bother you.

Virgo Horoscope 2022

Financial prosperity, unforeseen health troubles, success in the academic pursuit are the highlights of Virgo horoscope 2022. Beginning March 2022, the conjunction of four planets, Mars, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn, will bestow favourable financial conditions as per Virgo finance horoscope 2022. The students in Virgo sign mainly aspiring overseas education and assignments will see a highly favourable time during the last quarter of this year.

Love life will extend an added meaning and pleasure to your life between October and November as the Mercury transits in Libra., as per the love horoscope 2022. There is a distinct trend towards business expansion as per the yearly horoscope Virgo. One should avoid any hasty career decision at all costs as the whole labour will be lost in the process. Job aspirants would land those dream jobs which they were desperately hoping for.

Scorpio Horoscope 2022

The Scorpio horoscope prediction 2022 will serve your platter with pain and pleasure in moderate proportions till April 2022. Transit of Saturn in Aquarius is to be held responsible for this. There will be average results regarding monetary situation, professional and career, and family life. But the financial situation will start improving by mid-April when Jupiter transits to Pisces. Also, with Rahu changing its transit in mid-April will reduce health issues if a person were having. Scorpio Career horoscope 2022 suggests that you can consider launching a new venture, travelling to distant places, or even contemplating a job change. Be sure to consult a competent astrologer before you plunge into any such venture. Economize and use your resources very judiciously until then. Stick very strictly to your regular pattern of diet and exercise to keep health complications at bay.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2022

Sagittarius horoscope 2022 is a very favorable year for your finances. Financial improvement is strongly indicated at the beginning of the year as Mars transits in your zodiac. This is what the Sagittarius Finance horoscope 2022 has in store for you. The start of 2022 would boost the confidence level of students manifold as their hard work and merit will be recognized. There may be disturbing arguments between the family members due to the aspect of Mars on the 7th house. However, spirituality and religion are the highlights of this year. You are advised to participate in religious activities to bring a fresh new perspective and a sense of spiritual wellbeing. Occasional seasonal changes may also impact your health adversely.

Aquarius Horoscope 2022

Aquarius horoscope for 2022 predicts mostly favourable results in finances, and this is due to Mars transiting during January. Mars, Venus, Mercury, and Saturn in mutual conjunction at the very outset of March 2022 spell success on the personal and professional front. Impulsive decisions may put your interest at stake, so do not succumb to any advice that triggers haste. In April, persons in the Aquarius sign can face health issues when Rahu transits to Aries and 3rd house from your sign. Such issues can come to your siblings, also what the Aquarius health horoscope 2022 indicates. Furthermore, you can face challenges by competition in the job or business as per the Aquarius Finance horoscope 2022. Finance horoscope 2022 Aquarius indicates a good and favourable time during April and May on the financial situation, including Long term investments.

As per Aarti Dahiya, about the rest Zodiac Signs people, planetary movements will favour their luck. The whole year cannot be dreadful for anyone.