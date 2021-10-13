In Indian culture, it’s quite common to use Vastu techniques to enhance all aspects of your life, especially with respect to your career. Check out Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava’s guide to Vastu symbols to enhance, invite, and attract career success.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Attract Money: Follow These Easy Steps if Your Money Doesn't Last Even After Working Hard

The Solid Desk

Your desk symbolizes your career. Ideally, you want a solid, stable desk to support and ground. The colour brown is also connected to the earth element, so a brown wood desk can be especially supportive. You may think that glass tops are stylish but working on transparent table tops can mean that your ideas and opportunities are falling through. You may also feel less focused and concentration when working on a glass surface.

A Tall Back

Ideally, you should have a solid wall behind you when you are working but modern modular furniture design has clustered workstations due to which most officials sit with their back to a passage.

A more practical alternative is a desk chair with a high back because it provides more support and stability. This translates to feeling more supported in your work and career.

Greenery

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, renowned Vastu Expert and Astrologer from Delhi NCR says, “Green scenery when placed right in your office or office desk can tremendously boost your chances of career growth.” Green is the colour of growth and wind so it can lift your career to newer heights. Place a picture of the green jungle on the North wall of your office or desk. If that is not possible due to the configuration of your desk, place it on the wall opposite you. Alternatively, you can also place a small indoor plant with green leaves on your desk.

Water Element

The water element is a symbol of abundance and social connectivity. Both of these are career boosters. If you have water imagery or water element objects near your desk, it symbolizes the flow of wealth and people in your career. If it’s something like a water fountain, you want the water to be moving towards rather than away from you.

Framed Certificates

Certificates denote accomplishments. If you have won accolades and acknowledgements proudly display them on your work desk rather than keeping them in the drawers. Ideally, the best place to frame your achievements is the south wall of your office or work desk. If that is not possible due to any reasons hang them on the sides of your desk wall.

Ship of Success

In almost all civilizations ships have been considered to be symbols of wealth and success. Imagery or figurine of a ship placed as if it is coming to you can be a great catalyst for career success and new opportunities.

De-clutter your work desk

The more your work desk is organized the more organized are your thoughts. The more is the clutter, the more confused and unorganized you are. Procrastination, inaction and random actions are some of the side effects of clutter. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava says that this last Vastu tip is the basic. Even if you keep all the other symbols on your desk or office if your desk is organized nothing will help. Also, it is useless if you have de-cluttered the tabletop and stuffed the clutter in the desks and cabinets.

These seven Vastu tips will work as a catalyst in paving the way to a better and more rewarding career.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)