We are inching close to year 2022. With a fresh new year ahead of us, there is so much to do and so much to look forward to. Thinking if your love life will be better in 2022? We asked Dr Aarti Dahiya, astrologer, vastu and relationship expert to share 7 zodiac signs who will get lucky in the romance department in 2022.

Taurus

The people who are single have probability to get involved with someone special and commence a new devoted and faithful relationship. They will be involved with their partner profoundly and share a lifetime of moments with them. They will take their relationship in a slow movement like the speed of a turtle but the emotional bond between the two of them will be praiseworthy.

Cancer

As per Dr. Aarti Dahiya, whose zodiac sign is Cancer, their love life is intended to meet their soul mate in 2022. The sensitive water sign ruled by Moon will be more passionate than emotional at the beginning of the year. They may have crushes and blushes during this period. But the actual relationship will penetrate in their life after the first quarter of the year when their ninth house lord of dharma and religion will aspect their fifth house of love. Their will be a soul connection between them with the personality and their mind will be filled with happiness and contentment

Virgo

It is predicted to be one of the lucky zodiac signs in love , the persons who are single may find the love of their life in their old friend or through some family get together. They have high possibilities of falling in love at first sight. The right time to approach their crush is post-April,2022 as the seventh house lord of the association wills aspect the house of long term friendships during this period. This connection of the seventh and eleventh house will bless them with a long term and stable relationship. There will not be much communication between them but their feelings and emotions for their lover will increase by the end of the year

Scorpio

The water sign of Scorpion people is always sensitive in emotional way. They are possessive of their partners and are demanding in their relationship. These make them a little tough person when it is for love connections. From the mid of April 2022, they will have blessings of strong Jupiter in their love house. This will bring stable connections in their life. Also, the aspect of Jupiter on their lagna will give them maturity and strength to take their relationship to the next level. Those who are in a romantic bond will get serious about their connections and introduce their beloved to the family.

Sagittarius

As per love horoscope, 2022 will be successful for those people whose zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Their fifth house lord will be in the rising sign at the beginning of the year. Those who are into relationships will be more passionate towards their partner during this period. They may also get engaged to the love of their life during this time. People who are single will have allure at the beginning of the year 2022 which will make them attractive and popular amongst the opposite sex.

Pisces

Those who were into relationships, earlier they will witness a new charm in their bond. They will figure out a new dimension of happiness in their bond. The strength of their bond will develop during this period and they will build an unshakable trust in their relationship.

Capricorn

Those who are already into a relationship, will build a better understanding with their partner in the month of June,2022. The intimacy and passion in their connection will be at the peak in the month of August as Mars will be transiting from their love house during this period. They may get married to the love of ther life by the end of the year, 2022. They may face some obstacles in the month of July but things will settle down in a smooth way by the month of September October.

