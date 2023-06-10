Aakash Ambani-Shloka Name Their Baby Girl ‘Veda’, Astrologer Predicts How Lucky is The Name

Home

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their baby girl Veda on March 31st 2023, Wednesday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta welcome their baby girl Veda. The Ambanis brought her the little munchkin with great pomp and grandeur. Did you know that little baby Veda is Akash and Shloka’s second child and while it is Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s fourth grandchild? She was born on May 31 under mithun rashi, (or Gemini). Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a well-known astrologer, has revealed some fascinating information regarding Veda, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s little one.

Let’s see how stars incline and align for Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani’s granddaughter

According to Guruji, Veda is a very lucky and special child, as her name comes from Sanskrit and means ‘knowledge’ and ‘wisdom.’ This name will help her have a deep respect for faith and a wise way of looking at life. According to astrology, Veda’s name perfectly matches her cosmic configuration, which means she has a bright and fulfilling future ahead.

He also revealed that Veda Ambani has a strong bond with her mother and grandfather, Mukesh Ambani, and brings them a lot of happiness and blessings. Her name is full of meaning and represents knowledge, wisdom, and a thoughtful way of living. She is destined to have good luck, blessings, and a life that brings her great fulfilment. It’s worth noting that Veda has a special personality and loves being in social situations, where she can make connections and bring joy to others by being the life of the party.

For the uninitiated, Shloka Mehta had only a few months prior made a lavish pregnancy announcement at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand launch. In a gorgeous ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she showed off her growing baby belly.

Big-big congratulations to the entire Ambani family for little Veda!

